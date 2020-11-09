KINGSPORT - Joyce Ann Dingus, 71, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She was a beautiful person inside and out. It brings the family a lot of comfort that she is with her husband, Garland, now. Joyce owned and operated Joyce’s Wigs. She used her abilities to help others, including cancer patients. Joyce was able to bring dignity to people in their hardest hours. She attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elizabeth McClellan; and two brothers, Junior and Joe McClellan.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Garland “Billy” Dingus and wife Joanna, and Alan Dingus; three grandchildren, Portia Dingus, Trey Dingus, and Haley Hall and husband Michael; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Burton, Gabriella Mbarathi, and Weston Hall; three brothers, Jim McClellan and wife Wendy, Billy McClellan and wife Linda, and Kenneth McClellan; two sisters, Norma Byrd and Paulette Powers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Bro. Brian McClellan officiating.