PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Joyce Ann (Cox) Harber 89 of Pennington Gap passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2021 surrounded by her family. Joyce leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Ely Gray Harber, and her two sons, Jeff (Jan) Harber of Dryden, VA and Alan (Judy) Harber of Knoxville, TN. Also left behind to mourn are her four grandchildren, Adam (Jaime) Harber, Jennifer (Caleb) Guthmann, Lauren (Sam) Eastridge, and Karen (Simon) Winterbottom, and nine great grandchildren and a host of family and friends
Joyce was a member of Pennington Gap First United Methodist Church. She worked for C & P Telephone Company where she met her husband Gray. She retired from Lee County Community Hospital where she worked in the accounting department.
Joyce loved her family and friends was known for her hospitality and her big smile for everyone she met.
The family would like to thank her church family and especially her pastor, Reverend John Grimm, her and Gray's caregivers, Adoration Home Health, Caris Healthcare, and Dr. VanZee and his staff at Stone Mountain Health Services.
Joyce was a friend to many, but she was especially close to Patsy and J.R. Bailey, Helen Hobbs and Mary Stewart.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 until 8:00 pm at Pennington Gap First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor John Grimm and Associate Pastor Nancy Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Pennington Gap First United Methodist Church, 41880 East Morgan Avenue, Pennington Gap, VA 24277
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.