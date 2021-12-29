KINGSPORT – Joy Stone, 91, went to her final resting place after an extended illness with her loving family by her side on Dec. 28.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
KINGSPORT – Joy Stone, 91, went to her final resting place after an extended illness with her loving family by her side on Dec. 28.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription