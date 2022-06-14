KINGSPORT - Joy Roberts, 88, of Kingsport, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence with her son by her side. She was born to the late Cragon and Lillian (Salyers) Stallard. Joy was a member of the First Christian Church of Kingsport.
In addition to her parents Joy was preceded in death by her sister, Iantha; brothers, Melford and Glenn; and her son-in-law, Alex Balfe.
Survivors include her son, Michael Roberts; daughter, Sandra Balfe; grandchildren, Isaac, Emily, David, and Carly Roberts; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Roberts family will honor Joy’s life with a private service in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home, due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Roberts family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.