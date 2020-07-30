MT CARMEL - Joy Lee Williams, 83 of Mt Carmel, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Hulda Ervin Williams; husband of 62 years, Charles “Dago” Williams (2017); son-in-law, Robbie Collins(2019); brothers, infant brother, Harry Van Williams and Bill Williams (2018).
Joy is survived by her daughters, Ina Sue Williams of the home and Rhonda Collins of Kingsport; grand-dogs, Rowdy and Tinker; sister-in-law, Shirley Williams; special great nephew, Josh Goad.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Junior Bowery officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Nancy Lane and Shamrock McClellan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children Research Hospital or a charity of one’s choice.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Williams family.