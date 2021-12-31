KINGSPORT – Joy Lang Stone, 91, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness with her loving family by her side on Dec. 28.
Joy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Lynn Garden where she taught children’s church until the age of 88. Joy was crafty, creative, and a kind and loving person to all who knew her, her name said it all, “Joy”.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald C. Stone; and granddaughter, Eunice Stone.
Joy is survived by her son, Doug Stone (Sandra); daughters, Sherry Bunn (Joe) and Vickie Chafin; grandchildren, Rebecca Smith (Trevor), Chris Chafin (Crystal), Brad Chafin (Mackenzie) and Tracie Sheffey (Matt); 11 great grandchildren along with 5 great great grandchildren; special niece, Donna Matheis, several great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Scott Glover officiating.
As per Joy’s wishes her remains will be laid to rest in the memorial garden at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.
A special thanks to Suncrest Hospice and loving friends, Jimmie Salyer, Brenda Ramey, Christy Gillenwater, and Sara Cheek.
