KINGSPORT – Joy Lang Stone, 91, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness with her loving family by her side on Dec. 28.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
KINGSPORT – Joy Lang Stone, 91, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness with her loving family by her side on Dec. 28.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription