Joy L. Williams Jul 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT CARMEL - Joy L. Williams, 83, of Mount Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joy L. Williams Mount Carmel Funeral Home Hill Christianity Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Trending Now Police respond to three-vehicle accident in Kingsport TSSAA chooses hybrid plan for football Former Norton football coach sues advocacy group, student, principal for defamation Church Hill nursing home reports 19 residents, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 A physician’s thoughts on reopening school Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.