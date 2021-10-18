For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor Angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38; 39
KINGSPORT - Joy L. Maness, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am till 11:30 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:30 am with Pastor Danny Maness officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
The care of Joy L. Maness and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.