For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor Angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38; 39
KINGSPORT - Joy L. Maness, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Norton, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Mrs. Maness graduated from Lynn View High School where she was Head Majorette, Prom Queen and won several band awards. Joy was a Real Estate agent, counselor for Frontier Health Crisis Unit and a full-time mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed art, craft shows, gardening, twirling the baton, music, especially playing the Dulcimer for the past 17 years and loved spending time with her family. Joy was a member of Pine View Freewill Baptist Church and a member of Gravely Ruritan. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Joy was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Michael W. Maness Sr., parents, Burl H. and Elsie J. Belcher Freeman and son in law, Phillip Webb.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Leanne Davis (Mark), Tierra Bailey (Mike) and Michelle Webb; son, Michael Maness (Michelle); grandchildren, Chance Byrd, Clay Byrd, Sarah Biagi, Seth Powers, Phillip Bailey, Elizabeth Webb, Creed Maness, Liam Maness, Shareta Webb and Phillip Webb; great grandchildren, Lakin Cross, Emily Byrd, Bailey Byrd, Eden Wall, Ava Byrd, Dylan Davis and Skylar Webb and Naomi Webb; brothers, Mark Freeman and Alan Freeman (Tonya) and several special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am till 11:30 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:30 am with Pastor Danny Maness officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the
The care of Joy L. Maness and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.