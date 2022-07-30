Early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, Joy Gladys Meyers Bierbaum passed away at the age of 96 after being challenged by dementia for several years. She was a resident of Bridgeport Senior Living, in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Joy was born on December 9, 1925, at Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee, WI to Edwin F. Meyers and Gladys S. Meyers.

Joy had a curiosity and concern for others and never met a stranger: in line at the grocery store or sitting on the pew next to her in church. She welcomed many of these new friends to join her family for a meal and would keep up with them for many years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video