Early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, Joy Gladys Meyers Bierbaum passed away at the age of 96 after being challenged by dementia for several years. She was a resident of Bridgeport Senior Living, in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Joy was born on December 9, 1925, at Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee, WI to Edwin F. Meyers and Gladys S. Meyers.
Joy had a curiosity and concern for others and never met a stranger: in line at the grocery store or sitting on the pew next to her in church. She welcomed many of these new friends to join her family for a meal and would keep up with them for many years.
Her sense of humor was infectious, and her ready laugh and smile brightened every day. She loved playing Scrabble and would likely beat anyone she played against, with the help of the Scrabble Dictionary. Yahtzee was another favorite that she was able to enjoy into her later years.
Her family and friends knew Joy loved and cared for them because she freely expressed her affection in both words and acts of service. Even later in her dementia, you could see the love in her eyes and feel it in her touch. Joy will be missed by all of those who came to know her, most especially by her family.
Joy’s mother always wanted her to live up to her names; Joy, to be joyful, and Gladys, to be full of gladness. We know Grandma Gladys would have been so pleased to see that Joy did just that, a life lived full of Joy and Gladness.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gladys Meyers, her brother Ralph E. Meyers and her husband of over 70 years, Robert “Bob” E. Bierbaum.
She is survived by her children, Pamela J. Dixon (John Fry), Neal R. Bierbaum (Rene) and Clark E. Bierbaum (Ruth), her grandchildren and step grandchildren, Erica L. Bolton (Garth), Brent C. Dixon (Nicole), Craig R. Dixon (Maren), Claire K. Bonnell and John F. Bonnell (Kayla) and her great-grandchildren Blake E. Bolton, Chad R. Bolton, Mallory J. Bolton, and Zoey L. Dixon.
A memorial service to celebrate Joy's life will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10a.m. at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 with Rev. David Randolph, and Rev. Dr. W. Stewart Rawson officiating.
The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the memorial service.
Memorials can be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Holston Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 5265, Kingsport, TN, 37663. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
