Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you – Luke 10:19
KINGSPORT - Joshua Wayne Lovell, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Joshua was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He loved living for the Lord and prayed for everyone he met. He was out looking for the lost sheep to show them the Lord. He was an amazing, one-of-a-kind husband, father, and dear friend to all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Irene Baker and Walter Lovell; maternal grandfathers, Jessie McCann and Jerry Compton.
Joshua is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jessica Ramey Lovell; children, Addyson Neveah, Jayden Urijah, Angel Breanna and Annie Grace; parents, Timothy and Donna Lovell; special mother-in-law, Janie Ramey; siblings, Jordan Lovell and Andrea McConnell (Sam); grandmother, Joann Compton; a host of extended family and ones who knew him.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Per his daughter’s request, anyone attending the services are asked to wear fun colors. (No black attire) A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Everett Lett. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 22 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:45 PM to go into procession.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Ramey, Jordan Lovell, Sam McConnell, Curtis Bagwell, friends, and family.
