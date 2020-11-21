Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you – Luke 10:19
KINGSPORT - Joshua Wayne Lovell, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Per his daughter’s request, anyone attending the services are asked to wear fun colors. (No black attire) A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Everett Lett. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 22 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:45 PM to go into procession.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Ramey, Jordan Lovell, Sam McConnell, Curtis Bagwell, friends, and family.
