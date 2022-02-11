MOUNT CARMEL – Joshua Russell, 41, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Joshua was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and graduated from Volunteer High School in 1998. He loved the outdoors and listening to his music. Joshua loved the UT Vols and was an avid sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Wanda Goins; and his aunt, Donna Riggs.
Joshua is survived by his sons, Joshua, and Zeke; parents, Dean and Marsha Way; sister, Deanna Way; brother, Mitch Way; special uncle and cousin, Brent, and Paula Riggs; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for contributions to be made to any local homeless shelter, or drug rehab facility.
To leave an online message for the Russell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
