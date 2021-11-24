NORTON, VA – Joshua Randall Hensley, 35, died Monday, November 22, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital. He was a member of Norton Pentecostal Church and a graduate of John I. Burton High School. Although diagnosed with autism at an early age, Josh was a friendly, loving person with a huge heart.
Josh was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Hensley; his grandparents, Nelson and Hattie Sloce, Jessee Hensley, and Ocie and Robert Woods; and an uncle, Delmar Hensley, all of Norton, Va.
Josh is survived by his parents, Randall and Marilyn Hensley of Norton; a sister, Stephanie Perry and husband Travis of Coeburn; a nephew, Jourdyn Sexton of Norton; two nieces, Hannah Smith and husband Harley of Castlewood, and Katie Perry and fiancé Cameron Stanley of Narrows; two great nieces, Llya and Reverie; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a wonderful church family and a very special friend who he loved so much, Michelle Bay.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, November 26, 2021, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton with Rev. Roger Sloce officiating. Friends will meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Norton Pentecostal Church, 1325 Park Ave. SW, Norton, VA 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Hensley family.