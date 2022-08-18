Psalm 34:18 "The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."
NORTON, VA - Joshua Paul Azbill, age 13 of Norton, Virginia entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Joshua was taken from this World entirely too soon. He was a young man in the beginning of his youth. He had three siblings. He enjoyed spending time with his puppy "Sam" taking him for walks and caring for him. He was a bright spot in his family's life. He enjoyed being a member of the Band, he played the Tuba for Union. He was technology savvy, he enjoyed Video chats with his Nana, watching YouTube videos, and playing video games. This devastating loss, words cannot describe the heartache felt by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, and community. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herbert Rollins, & Mother Michelle Barnett. He is survived by his step father Chris Barnett of the home, father, James Azbill, sisters ; Amanda Collins, and Etta Pearson, both of the home, step- brother Christopher Barnett and wife Elisha of Wise, VA., His nana, Teresa Marcum of Big Stone Gap, VA., aunts, Teresa Burton of Big Stone, Lisa Fleenor and husband Earl of Big Stone Gap, uncle Herbert Rollins Jr. and wife Sarah Rollins of Hamilton, OH., two great uncles, Rick Marcum and wife Nancy of Big Stone Gap, Michael Dorton of Appalachia, VA., four cousins, Sarah and Emily, Issac, & Ralph, several other close relatives and friends. The family of Joshua Azbill will receive friends on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Union High School Auditorium from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. for the visitation. This service will be a double visitation for him and his mother Michelle. The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Herron Officiating. Special music will be provided by the Faith Rock Church Members. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michelle Barnett and Joshua Azbill.
