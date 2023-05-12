KINGSPORT - Joshua “Josh” David Benton, age 41 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.

