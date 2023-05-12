Joshua “Josh” David Benton May 12, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Joshua “Josh” David Benton, age 41 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023.The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.comCarter Trent Funeral Home Church Hill is serving the Benton family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Sylvia Coley Allen Margaret Ruth Dixon Sivert Patty Yakley William (Bill) Eugene Penley Richard Anthony Mullins Ama Lee Spivey Margaret Ruth Dixon Sivert John D Kerney John D Kerney Ama Lee Spivey