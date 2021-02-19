Joshua Gibson Feb 19, 2021 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joshua Gibson, 46, passed away on February 16th, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Gibson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Joshua Gibson Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.