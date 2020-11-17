FALL BRANCH - Joshua David Arnold, 38, Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, he had resided for most of his life in Fall Branch. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School, class of 2000.
He was peceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. James H. and Juanita Arnold, and Lloyd White.
Joshua is survived by his parents, David and Angie Arnold; brother, Jonathan Arnold and wife, Kaisey; grandmother, Jean White; uncle and aunt, Scott and Amy White; and aunt, Judy Morelock.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Logans Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randy Waller and Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Arnold, Lance White, David Lady, Daniel Lady, Bryan Gregg and Travis Starnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott White and Luke Waller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 2783 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.