JONESBOROUGH – Joshua Caylin Alexander, “Josh” 22, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Joshua was born in Monroe, NC and moved to Jonesborough, TN in 2010. He attended Daniel Boone High School. He was a loving father, fiancé, son, and a friend to all and will dearly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Denise Sistar; brother, Chad Roberts; and an angel baby.
Joshua is survived by his fiancé Kimberly Hall; daughter, Everleigh Alexander; mother, Gilbretta “Renee” Sistar Whitten; sisters, Falisha Alexander, Faith Roberts, Alexis Roberts, and Brooke Roberts; brothers, Norman, Tracey, Chris, Tyler, CJ and Andy Roberts; grandfather, James Sistar; aunt, Shelly Johnson (Jimmy); dad, Charles Roberts; stepdad, Ty Whitten; several extended family members and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral chapel. The burial will follow to Sloantown Community Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
To leave an online message for the Alexander family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Alexander family.