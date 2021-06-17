JONESBOROUGH – Joshua Caylin Alexander, “Josh” 22, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral chapel. The burial will follow to Sloantown Community Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
