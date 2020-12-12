CHURCH HILL - Josephine Nicole Helmandollar, 20 years of age of Church Hill, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Born in Princeton, WV, she was the daughter of Shadley (Danielle) Helmandollar of Tazewell, VA, and Melissa Elswick (Cory) Davis of Church Hill, TN. She was a resident of Church Hill and Buchanan County most of her life and was of the Christian faith. She was a loving daughter, sister and friend, and was a cashier at Home Depot. She enjoyed playing Volleyball in High School and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul Elswick, Emma Jean Addington and Ed Addington; Special Great-Grandmother: Elsie Helmandollar; Uncles: Mark Elswick and Bill Elswick.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Shadley (Danielle) Helmandollar of Tazewell, VA; her mother, Melissa Elswick (Corey) Davis of Church Hill, TN; Brother: Benjamin (Michelle) Keene of Blountville, TN; Sister: Alexis Helmandollar of Tazewell, VA; Grandparents: Jan Elswick of Big Rock, VA, Roger Davis of Tazewell, VA, Kim Davis of Tazewell, VA, Danny and Diane Helmandollar of Tazewell, VA; Great-Grandmother: Helen Davis of Tazewell, VA; Aunts and Uncles: Todd (Susan) Elswick of Harman, VA, Nancy (Roy) Sims of Ooltewah, TN, Miranda Elswick (Fiancé Mac) of Gainesville, FL, Tammy (Mike) Fletcher of Harman, VA, Dean (Kathy) Addington of Wise, VA, Pam (Ralph) Monk of Richlands, VA, Bob (Roxanne) Addington of Florida, Chad (Danyelle) Helmandollar of Tazewell, VA.
Also, survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Saturday evening at 6:00 P.M. with services at 7:00 P.M. with Evg. William L. Neeley and Minister Bill Mullins officiating.
A Family Graveside Service for Josephine Nicole Helmandollar will be held privately at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA.
Active Pallbearers will be family.
Please bring any used blankets, jackets, socks, sweatshirts, gloves and any other warm items that can be given to the homeless. The family will distribute these items later with an attached tag to honor Josi.
We will be taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of any potential illness. In an effort to minimize direct contact, we ask that you consider avoiding shaking hands or physical contact with the members of the family or other guests. Direct Eye Contact, Loving Words, and a Warm Smile can be as meaningful to the families as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times. Face masks or coverings are required and practicing social distancing.
Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, VA is honored to serve the family of Josephine Nicole Helmandollar.