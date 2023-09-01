CHARLOTTE, NC - JoAnn Phlegar, age 100, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 28, 2023, in her residence in Charlotte, NC. She was born on November 14, 1922, in Kingsport, TN., lived in Kingsport 96 years, and moved to Pineville, NC in 2018. She graduated from Dobyns-Benett High School Class of 1940. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College Class of 1942. She was employed as a Medical Secretary at Tennessee Eastman Corporation, in Kingsport, where she met Walter S. (Bo) Phlegar, Jr., whom she married on August 26, 1944. They had four children – Cathy, Bill, Pam, and Sam. They were married for 58 years before Walter’s passing in January of 2003. JoAnn was a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1948, where she was active in Presbyterian Women and volunteering, and in her later years, she volunteered to work in the church office. She also worked part-time for an insurance company. JoAnn enjoyed playing bridge, was a member of the Garden Club and enjoyed sewing, needlework and quilting. Her favorite pastime though, was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. “Bo” Phlegar; her son, William T. “Bill” Phlegar; parents, William T. and Dora Taylor Bishop; and her sisters, Bernece Sams and Jackie Fuller.
JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Catherine Phlegar Hatfield of Appleton, WI, and Pamela Phlegar Pratt (Bobby) of Charlotte, NC; her son, W. Samuel Phlegar, III (Kathy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Patricia Little of Jackson, TN; grandchildren, Natalle Hatfield, Jeffrey Hatfield, Jenny Thompson (Corey), Charlie Pratt, Erin Phlegar, and Kristen Phlegar; great-grandchildren, Charlie Thompson, Finn Huckins, and Jack Pratt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660