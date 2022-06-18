Josephine Hutchison Morrison died at her home on April 6, 2022. She was born in Charlotte, NC on September 10, 1916, the daughter of Leonard L. and Annie Little Hutchison. She came to Kingsport in 1939 to become Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church. She married Robert Hall Morrison, Jr., also a Charlotte native, in 1940.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard L. Hutchison, her sister, Elizabeth Hutchison and her grandson, Lee Garber.
She is survived by her daughters, Anne Morrison Garber and husband Larry of Kingsport, TN, Portia Owen Morrison and husband Alan Richmond of Chicago, IL, and her son, Robert Hall Morrison III and wife Linda of Watson, LA. She is also survived by her grandsons Hall Morrison, Jack Morrison, Joe Garber and her granddaughter Anne Richmond; her great grandchildren, Garrett, McKenzie, Lindsay, Rachael, Zachary and Lily; and her great great grandchildren, Oliver, Josephine Rose and Genevieve.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 19 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, P. O. Box 1125, Kingsport, TN 37662 or to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.