Josephine Hutchison Morrison died at home on April 6, 2022 after a lifetime of expressing her faith in God through dedication to her family, her church, her community, and particularly her neighbors in need of decent housing.
Born on September 10, 1916, in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of Leonard and Annie Little Hutchison. Both of her parents died as a result of the 1918 flu epidemic, and she and her brother were lovingly raised by their aunt and uncle, Jessie and Graham Auten. She graduated from Central High School in Charlotte, Peace College in Raleigh, NC, and from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, VA. She was elected president of the student body at both colleges.
She served as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, and in 1939, she came to Kingsport to serve as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport after a final interview with Mr. J. Fred Johnson, whose question was, “Girl, do you love the Lord?” When she answered yes, she had the job.
In 1940, she married Robert Hall Morrison, Jr., another Charlotte native who had come to Kingsport following graduation from North Carolina State to begin his career at Tennessee Eastman. In 1942, they left Kingsport while he served in the Army during World War II.
On their return to Kingsport in 1945, they became involved in helping to start Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, where they were charter members. Jo later became the first woman to be ordained as an elder at Waverly Road, and she subsequently served in leadership roles at every level of government in the Presbyterian Church.
She served on the Holston Presbytery Camp Board and also as president of Church Women United. Over the years, she taught Sunday School to every age group, teaching an adult class until she was 100 years old, and she was a longtime leader of Waverly Road’s Shepherds Prayer Group. As her children grew up, she served as a Girl Scout leader, was active in the area Girl Scout Council, and was a leader in PTA .
After her husband Hall’s death in 1981, she became very committed to providing adequate housing for low income families, which led to her co-founding Holston Habitat for Humanity in Kingsport. She served as president of the Habitat Board for a number of years, and helped to also establish Habitat in Johnson City, Bristol and Elizabethton. She was later recognized for her efforts with the Elizabeth Ann Hay Volunteer Award, and in 2017, she was presented with a Lifetime Award by the Habitat for Humanity State Impact Awards.
In 1988, Jo was asked to serve on Tennessee Gov. Ned McWherter’s Task Force on Housing, the focus of which was to enable individuals and families with low incomes to access affordable housing. She worked with the Kingsport Housing Authority to establish the Kingsport Housing Coalition, which she chaired for ten years.
Jo also served on community boards such as the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Kingsport Safety Council, Kingsport Library Board and Contact Concern. She was a Kingsport Centennial Women of Impact award recipient and a Peace College Distinguished Alumna award recipient. She was an accomplished watercolor artist.
At the age of 103, Jo began her final major labor of love, the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, for the purpose of providing housing and a full spectrum of services at Grace House Kingsport for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, bringing together Kingsport’s faith-based communities to work toward this goal.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Jo was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard L. Hutchison, sister Elizabeth Hutchison, and her grandson, Lee Garber.
She is survived by her daughters, Anne Morrison Garber and husband Larry, Kingsport; Portia Owen Morrison and husband Alan Richmond, Chicago; son Robert Hall Morrison III and wife Linda, Watson, LA; her grandsons Hall Morrison and wife Rebecca, Baton Rouge, LA; Jack Morrison, Lake Charles, LA; and Joe Garber and wife Claire, Johnson City; her granddaughter Anne Richmond, New York City; and her granddaughter-in-law, Carolyn Garber, Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Garrett, McKenzie, Lindsay, Rachael, Zachary and Lily; three great-great grandchildren, Oliver, Josephine Rose, and Genevieve, and by her special friends and faithful helpers, Betsy Preston and Jennifer Jordan. The family is grateful to Visiting Angels for their care.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 19, at 2:00 pm at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, with visitation following the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, P. O. Box 1125, Kingsport, TN 37662, or to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.