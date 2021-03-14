Josephine Guastella Mar 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josephine Guastella, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Guastella family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Josephine Guastella Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.