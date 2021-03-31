COEBURN, VA - Josephine Case Stanley entered her heavenly home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 with her children by her side. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky on May 21, 1927 to James and Vadney Case. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bernis Stanley; by her parents, Vadney and James Case; her dear brothers, Otis, Glen and Earnest and her precious sister Thressie Sherwood, and two step-grandsons, Les Lyles and Gary Lyles.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Pamela Drum, Bernita Osborne (Alan), Dennis Stanley (Barbara), and Sidney Stanley (Doris Jane); her beloved grandchildren: Kristi Dunbar (Kent), Kelly Moran (Mark), Kathy Semple (Todd), Alison Scanlan (Kyle), David Osborne, Ben Stanley, Jessi Parks (Buford) and step-granddaughter Amy Large (Bobby). In addition, she is survived by her three precious great-grandchildren: Anna Grace Parks, Josie Semple, and Hank Scanlan.
She is also survived by three loving sisters: Janet Rachel, Alaine Shubert and Wanda Case; and her longtime friend and sister-in-law, Ruby Stanley as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Billie Mullins for the years of friendship and kindness shown to Josephine.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 2, 2021 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Reggie Weems officiating. Burial will follow in the Tempest Branch Cemetery Coeburn, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.