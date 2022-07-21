Joseph Watson Herron, 79, joined his wife, Beulah in heaven on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of the Manville community in Gate City, VA. He graduated from Gate City High School and served his country in the United States Army in El Paso, Texas and Germany.
Joe retired with over 40 years of service from the Kingsport Press.
He was an active member of the Scott County community and served the citizens of the 4th District as a County Supervisor from 2004-2019.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years on Dec. 17, 2021. He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Hiram and Bill and sister, Marie and his parents, Kelly and Martha.
Joe is survived by his brother, Pete, and several loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Rick Begley officiating.
Military Graveside honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #264 on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 am at Morrison’s Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending are requested to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 9:00 am to go in procession to the cemetery.