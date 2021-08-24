Joseph “Randy” Collier Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Joseph “Randy” Collier, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Residence Joseph Collier Oak Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.