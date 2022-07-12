Joseph Pruitt passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
No services will be scheduled at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Pruitt family.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 6:58 pm
Joseph Pruitt passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
No services will be scheduled at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Pruitt family.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription