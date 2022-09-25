Joseph Paul Forbes Sep 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Joseph Paul Forbes, 84 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Forbes family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you