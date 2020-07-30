Joseph Patrick Lee (Joe Pat) Selby, 82, passed away June 28, 2020 from mesothelioma. Born and raised in Kingsport, he graduated from Sullivan High School in 1956. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served our country for four years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Kingsport where he began work at Tennessee Eastman Company, retiring in 1998.
Of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Selby; and son, Joey Selby.
He leaves behind his daughter, LaDonna Curtis and husband Dennis; son, Mark Selby and wife Sara; two brothers, John and wife Catherine, and David and wife Sue; three grandsons, Nick Carey and wife Nikki, Aaron Selby and wife Carrie, and Jake Selby and girlfriend Bethany Jones; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gunnings Cemetery with military honors accorded by The American Legion 3/265.
Per his request, memorial contributions may be made to “any individual or any organization desired.”