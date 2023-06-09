Joseph Nelms Tipton Jr. Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT WORTH, TX - Joseph Nelms Tipton Jr., 73 passed away May 1, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.He was born June 8, 1949 in Kingsport, Tennessee.His full obituary can be seen at simplecremation.orgA graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 AM for family and friends. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport to begin sewer improvements along Main Street next week There’s no place like school: Elk Knob teachers recognized for post-tornado cleanup Sullivan commission grills Petworks director over funding Sullivan sheriff's office: 38-year-old murder solved Hawkins County Hazmat serves as the only volunteer hazmat team in Tennessee PBS Appalachia Virginia to launch All-Digital Public TV Station, partners with Bristol Casino Local Events