CHURCH HILL - Matthew “Matt” Robinson, 51, Church Hill, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 while at work due to an apparent heart attack.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.