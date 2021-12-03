CHURCH HILL - Matthew “Matt” Robinson, 51, Church Hill, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 while at work due to an apparent heart attack. Matt was born in Kingsport and graduated from Sullivan North High School. He was an employee of Silgan Closures.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel L. Robinson.
Matt is survived by his father, Lewis Robinson; sister, Kathy Fellers and Ronald; brothers, Michael Robinson and Robyn, and Billy Robinson and Dawn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park.
