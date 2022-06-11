KINGSPORT - Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.), 96, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away May 19, 2022 after a brief illness.
J.L. was born October 28, 1925 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents Darter Lee ( Cooch) and Lola Vincent Parker, brothers Robert and Delma Parker; sisters Alice Riner, Ruth Horne, and Mary Haynes.
J.L is survived by his loving wife, Annis, of seventy-two years, sons Timothy Lee Parker (Catherine Ann) of Lynchburg, VA, Gary Wayne Parker of Dearfield Beach, FL, and Jerry Lynn Parker of Kingsport, TN, three grandchildren, Amber LeeAnn Parker of Lynchburg, VA, Joseph Elijah Parker (Kelly), of Gastonia, NC, and Leslie Ranson Parker Beltowski (Chad), of Richmond, VA. In addition, he is survived by four great- grandchildren, Lakie Reese Parker, Parker Esme Beltowski, Wade Russell Beltowski, Nina Victoria Parker and a host of nephews and nieces.
In 1943, J.L. enlisted in the Navy. After basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, he was assigned to the USS LST 1096 and saw combat action in the Pacific. He received the American Theatre Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with one star, and the Victory Medal. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1946.
After his military service, J.L. returned to Kingsport and was employed by Tennessee Eastman where he worked 35 years. In 1949, he married Annis Lakie Fraley. They had three sons: Tim, and eighteen months later, twins, Gary and Jerry.
J.L. enjoyed many hobbies: golf, fishing, hunting, bowling, boating, water skiing, cards, pool, and riding his motorcycle. He was always up for an adventure and one summer talked Annis into riding his motorcycle with him to Florida. Annis remembers this hot trip very well!
J.L enjoyed helping family and friends build and repair things. His grandchildren have a favorite saying, “Papaw can fix it," and he could! J.L. was an avid reader. He enjoyed reading a plethora of books: auto repair, welding, electrical wiring, small engine repair, history, and novels by the hundreds, often reading a book in one night.
A Military Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at Parker’s Chapel in Kingsport, TN. at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or Parker’s Chapel.