Joseph Kiser Nov 19, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Joseph Kiser,71, of Kingsport passed away at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Joseph Kiser Hill Oak Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.