Joseph “Joe” Wayne Baugh, 56, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was a 1982 graduate of J.J. Kelly High School, a former employee of Handyman Cabinet Shop in Wise for over 20 years, and was an employee of English Cabinet Shop in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “Jim” Baugh; and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Baugh.
Surviving are his mother, Evelyn Jean Baugh; three brothers, Jesse R. Baugh and wife Charlene of Norton, Jeffery Neal Baugh and wife Sherry of Big Stone Gap, and Joshua Franklin Baugh of Wise; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family of Joseph Baugh will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Food Bank of Wise County – P.O. Box 2977, Wise VA 24293. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements