BIG STONE GAP, VA - Joseph “Joe” Toney, Jr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn.
He was a lifelong resident of East Stone Gap, Va. and Big Stone Gap. He worked as an Inspector for Thompson and Litton. Joe proudly served his country as a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the John Fox, Jr., V.F.W. Post #5715 and the Col. C. H. Hagy, Chapter #45, D. A. V. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap.
Joe was an avid sports fan and contributor. He volunteered his time with the Powell Valley Football Team and Track Team. He was a V. H. S. L. Official and was a race starter for the local high school track events.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cline Toney; daughter, Kelly Toney; parents, Joseph and Edith (Gibson) Toney, Sr.; sister, Shirley Noonan; and brothers, Burley and Frank Toney.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Miranda Toney of Appalachia, Va.; daughter, Dawn Michele Toney, Florence, AL; granddaughters, Addison Eden Toney, Appalachia, Va. and Sydney Kilmer, Dalzell, SC; grandsons, Sawyer Tarves, Dawson Tarves and Parker Tarves, all of Florence, AL; great granddaughter, Emmerson Kilmer, Dazell, SC; brothers, Fred, Eddie, David, John and Andy Toney; sisters, Mary Freeman and Bernice Noumoff; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Betty Cline; sister-in-law, Jane Higgins (George); and brother-in-law, Gary Cline (Connie)
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00pm with Pastor Timothy Robinson officiating. Military rites, by local D. A. V. and V. F. W. posts and the Virginia National Guard Honors Team, will immediately precede the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the John Fox, Jr. V.F.W. Post #5715, P. O. Box 55, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246
