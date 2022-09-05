KINGSPORT - Joseph “Joe” Ray Plosser, age 86 of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Joe was born on January 6, 1936 in Birmingham, AL to Frances and Louise Plosser. Joe graduate from Auburn University in 1958 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. On August 4, 1976, Joe married his best friend and love of his life, Ardyce, and after 46 years of a beautiful marriage and life together, she survives.
Joe loved life. He loved his family and his Heavenly Father. Joe enjoyed many things in life: he enjoyed golf, NASCAR, and he was a devout Auburn University Tiger fan. “GO War Eagle!!!”
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Donald Nard Gibson. Left to cherish Joe’s memory is his wife, Ardyce Plosser; son, Craig Lee (Samona); daughters, Lynn Denise (Greg), and Laura Deann (John); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church, located at 1000 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 423-239-5411 kendrickscreek@gmail.com
There will be a military graveside service at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Tennessee Cemetery, with Reverend Stephen Hopkins officiating. The cemetery is located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617. The service will be held in the small chapel on the cemetery property.
Carter Trent Funeral Home is serving the Plosser family.