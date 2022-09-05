KINGSPORT - Joseph “Joe” Ray Plosser, age 86 of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 01, 2022. Joe was born on January 6, 1936 in Birmingham, AL to Frances and Louise Plosser. Joe graduate from Auburn University in 1958 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. On August 4, 1976, Joe married his best friend and love of his life, Ardyce, and after 46 years of a beautiful marriage and life together, she survives.

Joe loved life. He loved his family and his Heavenly Father. Joe enjoyed many things in life: he enjoyed golf, NASCAR, and he was a devout Auburn University Tiger fan. “GO War Eagle!!!”

