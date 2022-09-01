Joseph “Joe” Ray Plosser Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Joseph “Joe” Ray Plosser, age 86 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending and full obituary to follow.Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Plosser family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joseph Ray Plosser Trent Funeral Home Kingsport Obituary Arrangement Kingsport Lord Age Recommended for you