KINGSPORT - Joseph Howard Ballard Sr., 94, of Kingsport, TN, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Louisville, KY, to Peter Hillman Ballard and Mary Nora Hagan Ballard. Mr. Ballard is a veteran of WWII, serving aboard a naval vessel that participated in the landing of military forces at the battle of Labuan Bay in 1945, serving our country again overseas during the Korean War. He matriculated at the University of Louisville. Mr. Ballard married Mary Jane Hines in 1950, and they were married 65 years at the time of her death. They became the parents of 7 children. In 1955 he began a career in the Brick Industry with Southern Brick at the Coral Ridge Plant in Fairdale, KY. He was transferred with General Shale Brick to Johnson City, TN, in 1963, then to Kingsport, TN, in 1965. Mr. Ballard and his family moved to Lynchburg, VA, in 1980, and to Virginia Beach, VA, in 1982. He spent many years in the brick Industry in various positions with several companies, retiring from General Shale in May of 1993. Mr. Ballard was a lifelong and active member of the Catholic Church, serving in many capacities, wherever he was needed. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and an Honorary Life Member at the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane, in 2016; and a son, Larry Gerard Ballard, in 1982; his parents; and seven siblings.
Mr. Ballard is survived by one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Ballard of Kingsport, TN; five sons and four daughters-in-law, The Rev. Joseph Howard and Barbara F. Ballard of Baton Rouge, LA, Daniel Anthony and Barbara B. Ballard of Roanoke VA, Douglas Michael Ballard of Pittsboro, NC, William Hillman and Jeannie W. Ballard of Charlottesville, VA, and Robert Anthony and Deborah R. Ballard of Melbourne, FL; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Ballard (Kenneth Mayfield), Catherine Ballard (Thomas Hackney), Jessica Ballard, Benjamin Ballard, Sarah Ballard, Joseph Ballard (fiancé Taylor Cecil), Nicole Ballard, Michael Ballard (Cidni), Samuel Ballard and Jacob Ballard; three great-grandchildren, Samuel Ballard Hackney, Alice Ballard Hackney and Braxton J Ballard; one brother, Norbert Ballard (Carole); one very special niece, Jackie Allgeier Carlsen; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Cummins officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265. COVID-19 guidelines are requested for all those in attendance.
Mr. Ballard will be buried next to his wife in Louisville, KY, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the charity of your choice, or St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 John B Dennis Highway, Kingsport TN 37664.