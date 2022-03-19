WISE - Joseph Harvey Roberts, Jr. (Jay), age 60, of Wise, Virginia passed away on March 17, 2022. Mr. Roberts was a lifelong resident of Wise. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Harvey Roberts, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lona Wharton Roberts of Wise; two sisters, Virginia Lynne Roberts of Wise, and Tracy Leigh Roberts of Marietta, Georgia; one brother, Bruce Wharton Roberts and wife Amanda Killen Roberts, of Carnation, Washington; and one nephew, Christopher Scott Roberts, of Wise.
Mr. Roberts was a 1980 graduate of J. J. Kelly High School in Wise, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in History from Appalachian State University in 1984. He served in the United States Navy from 1985 – 1989 and worked as a personnel records keeper, ship’s security officer, and educational counselor. Most of his time in the Navy was spent on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt as part of the original commissioning crew, travelling the world. Mr. Roberts was discharged from the Navy with a Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Ribbon, and a Letter of Commendation from a Flag Officer.
Following Mr. Roberts’ service in the Navy, he worked as a paralegal for 20+ years in his father’s law office in Wise.
Mr. Roberts was a member of the Gladeville Presbyterian Church and the Buckhorn Hunting Club. He was proud of the fact that he never once voted for a Democrat in a national or state election.
Often seen sporting a distinctive hat, Mr. Roberts was truly a one-of-a-kind person, who was devoted to his family. He had a keen intellect and encyclopedic knowledge of just about anything - sports, old movies & music, history and other random trivia. He had a unique perspective on the world and an original sense of humor. Jay will be greatly missed by his loving family, a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles, and his friends.
Memorial services for Jay will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Michael Weller officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate on his behalf to Gladeville Presbyterian Church, P O Box 1709, Wise, VA 24293.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.