COEBURN, VA - Joseph H. Porter passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the age of 93. He was a resident of the Banner Section of Coeburn, VA.
Joe was a devoted believer in the Almighty God, his Savior, and Redeemer. Now absent from the body and present with his Lord.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Emmett and Golda Lawson Porter, seven brothers: Garnet, Cecil (Alta), Glen, Fred (Dorothy), Howard, Billy (Diann), and Paul Porter (Rhonda), two sisters Belle Daugherty (Scott) and Peggy Jordan (Arch), grandson Justin David Porter and nephews Doug Colston (Jean) and Robert Yeary (Crystal)
Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Marie McCray Porter, of 67 years of marriage, sons Randy (Gina) of Coeburn, and David Porter of Coeburn, grandsons Joseph (Sherry) of Wise and Ryan Porter of Orange, VA, great granddaughter Brooklyn Porter, great grandson Braydon Porter. Also surviving are sister Janice Yeary (Bud) of Coeburn and brother Arthur Porter (Wanda) of Abingdon along with a blessing of many nieces, and nephews as well as special niece Jean Kennedy and husband Paul of Coeburn. Sincere appreciation to Joe’s caregivers Melissa Hill, Debbie Skeens, and Barbara Plaster.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as Staff Sergeant in the 1707th Air Police Squad.
After retiring as a mine superintendent from Pittston Coal, Joe went on to set up and manage three deep mines in the Wise area. Not being content with retirement, he then went on to work for his brother at Tri-Tube Incorporated, Abingdon, VA followed by several fun years with his sons at Environmental Monitoring, Incorporated, Norton, VA keeping things in order. Finally, being more restricted by the COVID pandemic of 2020, he spent the remainder of his years at home with his lovely wife managing his daily paper and keeping track of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joe would appreciate if you considered a donation to Justin’s Walk in lieu of flowers. Justin’s Walk is a fund-raising effort in loving memory of his precious grandson Justin David who lost his battle with a brain stem tumor. All donations go directly to fund brain tumor research through the American Brain Tumor Association. Send donations to Justin’s Walk PO Box 1459, Coeburn, VA 24230.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Bobby Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Local VFW Members Honor Guard. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.