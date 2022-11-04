COEBURN, VA - Joseph H. Porter passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the age of 93. He was a resident of the Banner Section of Coeburn, VA.

Joe was a devoted believer in the Almighty God, his Savior, and Redeemer. Now absent from the body and present with his Lord.

