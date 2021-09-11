Joseph F. Amato, D.C. passed away with his loving family by his side on September 10, 2021. Born to Joseph M. (Papa Joe) and Rose Amato in Kingston, New York on August 18, 1949. The first of five children, he was preceded in death by his father Joseph M. Amato, and is survived by his wife Kathryn Amato of 48 years, his mother Rose Amato, and siblings Ron and Cindy Amato of Boston, MA, Mark and Carol Ann Amato Thrall of Myrtle Beach, SC, Marilyn Amato Wolford of Kingsport, TN, and Steven and Debbie Amato of Kingsport, TN.
He is also survived by his three children Brittin Amato Diguette (Darren Diguette), Ashley Amato Butcher (Jason Butcher), and Joseph S. Amato. He was loved unconditionally by his 4 grandchildren, Dylan Grant Diguette, Jace Franklin Butcher, Tyler Joseph Diguette, and Olivia Rose Butcher. His bond with each child and grandchild was very special and unbreakable.
He is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, and numerous family members.
Joseph received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from University of NY at Albany, and went to graduate school at the University of Wyoming, where he met his wife. He then received his Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa and started his practice in East Tennessee (Colonial Heights) thereafter in 1977. He practiced in Kingsport, TN for 44 years…up until the week before his death. He took great pride in his family and dedicated his professional career to helping every person who walked through his door.
He served on the Tennessee Board of Chiropractic examiners for 5 years, was past President of East Tennessee Chiropractic Association, and numerous other philanthropic organizations. He was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church or Kingsport, TN.
Due to the circumstances of Covid, there will be a private family service.
Due to the circumstances of Covid, there will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a family favorite organization KY Stride at http://www.strideky.org/donate.html or PO Box 0643, Winchester, KY 40392.
The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Joe was happiest with his large family gathered around the table enjoying an Italian feast. We know he is in Heaven and there is a table with family crowded around.