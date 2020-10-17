KINGSPORT - Joseph Earl Addington, 84 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1935 to the late Lloyd and Molly Balthis Addington. He was a retired welder and enjoyed playing music. In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Mullins Addington (2009); son, Bobby Addington; granddaughter, Jennifer Poteet; infant sister; brothers, John Henry Addington and Howard Addington; son-in-law, Ed Wright.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Lisa Wright and Sabrina Poteet; sons, Eugene Addington and wife Joyce, Michael Addington and wife Jessica, and Brian Addington; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Pam Addington.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside services will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Addington Frame Cemetery, officiating will be Dr. David Luster. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:45 to go in procession to the cemetery. Honorary Pallbearer will be Seth Kennedy.
Condolences may be made to the Addington family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
