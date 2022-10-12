Loving husband and father, Joseph Daniel Webb, Jr. 64 went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 7, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Schnittker Webb; grandparents, John Schnittker, Sr. and wife Millie, and Worley Webb and wife, Josie; and many dearly loved aunts and uncles and cousins.

