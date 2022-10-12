Loving husband and father, Joseph Daniel Webb, Jr. 64 went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 7, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Schnittker Webb; grandparents, John Schnittker, Sr. and wife Millie, and Worley Webb and wife, Josie; and many dearly loved aunts and uncles and cousins.
Dan is survived by his father, Joseph Daniel Webb, Sr. (84); his loving and devoted wife, Connie Layne Webb; three children, Emily Stears and husband Craig, Nicholas Webb, and Alexa Webb; three stepchildren, April Banks and husband Robert, Sabrina Helms and husband Kevin, and Mose Honeycutt and wife Kim; three grandchildren and eleven step-grandchildren, Linsey, Zachery, and Lucas Stears, and Kyler, Braylon, Abby, Amaari, baby Si Banks, Grace Thomas, Isaac and wife, Jasmine, Braydon and McKenna Honeycutt and Jacob and Sydney Helms; two brothers, Bob Webb and wife Theresa, and Don Webb and wife Daisy; three sisters, Sandra Blatter, Patty Hensley and husband Mark, and Kerri Webb ; brother-in-law, Joseph Layne; sisters-in-law, Gwen Dugger and husband Gary, Rita Church and husband David, and Tracy Layne; uncle, Cliff Webb; aunt, Willadean “Tootsie” Webb; many cherished nieces and nephews; many cousins he loved as siblings; and many, many friends.
He was a member of His Way Baptist Church. He loved his Jesus first and foremost. Dan was an avid UT fan and he enjoyed NASCAR. He also enjoyed Civil War history. His smile was infectious, and his loving heart and kindness touched all who met him.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport. A service will follow the visitation at 7:00pm with Pastors Jerry Stout, Tim Broyles and Aaron Hensley officiating.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00pm at Webb Cemetery in Kingsport, TN with Preacher Mose Honeycutt. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Sorrow cannot express our loss.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport is serving the Webb family.