Big Stone Gap, VA - Joseph Carroll, 59, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. "Joseph Wayne Carroll leaves behind a legacy that few could hope for, or even get close to attaining. It was a legacy of doing what was right, honor, compassion, and hard work. He was just as likely to talk to someone he'd known for years as he was a stranger he met at the gas station. He was a well-rounded person who was just as comfortable talking about Marvel Comics as he was doing yard work or working on cars. The impact he had on not just his sons, but his son's friends who also gravitated to him was unparalleled. No one would call him by his name, it was always Dad. Many people asked for permission to call him Dad, but he'd always laugh, saying, "You can call me whatever you want." His infectious laugh could cure the worst of days, and he was always quick to try to cheer someone up, even if the jokes were sometimes inappropriate. Some people are just meant to be a "people person", and that was him, although he would sometimes groan about all of the people he'd see while running errands. Secretly, we all knew that he enjoyed it, regardless of his protests. He had to endure many fights in his life, more than he had to. He didn't lose his final fight. He just ran out of time. It's a shame that he was only given 59 years before he was taken, but the experiences he had could have filled up 100. Joseph Carroll is survived by his 4 sons -- Joseph Carroll the 2nd, William Carroll, John Carroll, and Thomas Carroll -- and his wife, Angela Carroll to whom he'd been married for 39 years. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary on 07/26/2020. For what it's worth, I think he'd be worthy of wielding Mjolnir, a fictional weapon from the Marvel Comics character Thor, which is something he'd definitely be proud of." three brothers; ,Michael Carroll, William Carroll, Robert Carroll, three sisters; Trina Hogue ,Kathy Carroll, Nemia Carter other close nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will have a private burial. The family will also have a Celebration of life service at a later date to honor Mr. Carroll's life. You may go online to view updated arrangements, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the family of Mr. Carroll.
