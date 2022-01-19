BLOUNTVILLE - Joseph Calvin Craig Way, age 30, of Blountville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022. He was a 2009 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. In his free time, he enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, he was a loving father and very proud of his 3 children.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Killian Jude Reed-Way; maternal grandfather, Billy Ray Way; maternal uncle, Billy Craig Way; and paternal grandparents, Kelly and Jackie Hubbard.
He is survived by 2 sons, Coy Alexander Reed-Way and Cainan Craig Reed-Way; parents, Joe and Jeanne Hubbard; sister, Jessilyn Hubbard; maternal grandmother, Gail Way; mother of his children, Courtney Reed; several aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Childers and Pastor Harold Morelock officiating. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Way family.